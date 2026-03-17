Pep Guardiola overtakes Sir Alex Ferguson in Champions League games

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Pep Guardiola has extended his Champions League legacy. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has overtaken Sir Alex Ferguson for second place among coaches to have taken charge of most games in the UEFA Champions League.

The second leg of Manchester City's round of 16 tie against Real Madrid was Guardiola's 191st game in the dugout in the Champions League.

He equalled the legendary Manchester United manager's tally of 190 in the first leg, which City lost 3-0 in Spain.

The record-holder is Carlo Ancelotti who has managed 218 games in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger is fourth with 178 games, behind Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho is fifth after 154 games in charge.

Guardiola has won the Champions League three times -- with Barcelona in 2008-09, and 2010-11 when they defeated Ferguson's United. Guardiola won the trophy again in 2023 when City beat Inter in the final. He also coached Bayern Munich in Europe's premier competition.

His three titles in the competition place him joint-second on the list of most successful managers (with Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane). Ancelotti again has the record with four victories.