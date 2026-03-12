Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois reveals message of support for Tottenham's under-fire goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he reached out to Antonín Kinsky on Instagram after the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper endured a nightmare Champions League debut.

Kinsky made two high-profile errors in his team's 5-2 loss at Atlético Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16-clash that led to goals for Marcos Llorente and Julián Álvarez.

The Czech goalkeeper, who was only making his third appearance of the season on Tuesday, was replaced in the 17th minute with his team already trailing 3-0.

"I was on my way home so I wasn't able to watch it live," Courtois told reporters after Real Madrid's 3-0 triumph against Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League.

"I sent him [Kinsky] a message on Instagram to cheer him up a bit because that's tough."

Courtois, who has kept 15 clean sheets in 39 games for Madrid this season, empathises with Kinsky.

The Belgium international recalled the criticism he received when Real Madrid were eliminated by Ajax in the Champions League last 16 after a 4-1 defeat at the Bernabéu stadium in March 2019.

"In the end, I haven't gone through what he has, but I do remember after the Ajax defeat at home I also took a lot of flak and it's tough," he said.

"It's mentally tough to keep going. You need the support of your team, to feel good again in training, and to play well."

Courtois is one of many players that have spoken out in support of Kinsky. In a post on his Instagram story, the Tottenham goalkeeper, 22, expressed gratitude for the positive messages he has received.

"Thanks for the messages," he posted.

"From dream to nightmare to dream again. See you."