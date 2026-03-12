Ex-Man Utd's Jesse Lingard wants to leave mark at Corinthians

Open Extended Reactions

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard said he wants to leave his mark at new club Corinthians.

Lingard, 33, joined the Brazilian outfit as a free agent having spent the past two years at FC Seoul.

He has signed a contract for the remainder of the season.

"I came here to win, to win trophies," Lingard said during his unveiling. "I know the expectations, it's pressure, but I like it."

Lingard is hoping to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

During his time at United, he lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

"What impressed me most [at Corinthians] was the number of trophies won," he said. "I knew it was a big team, but visiting the museum ... I realized how big this club is, its history. I want to be part of that and win championships, leave a legacy."

Lingard is the second British-born player to represent the club after Colin Kazim-Richards, who later played internationally for Türkiye.

At Corinthians, Lingard has been reunited with former Manchester United teammate Memphis Depay.

Depay encouraged Lingard to join the São Paulo based outfit.

"He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion," Lingard said.

Jesse Lingard said he wants to leave his mark at Corinthians. Rodrigo Coca/ Ag. Corinthians

"And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept. I'm really motivated to be on the field with the other players and help them win."

Lingard watched his new team in action on Wednesday as Corinthians fell 2-0 at home to Coritiba in Brazil's Serie A.