Harry Redknapp: I spoke to Daniel Levy, he said 'I would bring you back' to Tottenham

Harry Redknapp has revealed a phone call with Daniel Levy, claiming the former Tottenham Hotspur chairman would bring him back as manager if he was still in charge.

Igor Tudor will still be in the Tottenham dugout for their next fixture against Liverpool, sources told ESPN, despite a dreadful 5-2 loss against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League which included the substitution of goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky after 17 minutes.

Tottenham are 16th in the Premier League, just a point above the relegation zone.

Tudor was appointed as manager until the end of the season after Thomas Frank was sacked but hasn't yet overseen an improvement in results.

Former manager Redknapp, now 79, has put his name back into the mix.

"I got a phone call last week from Daniel, funnily enough," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"I think I spoke to him once since I left all that time ago, and I was in the car last week and suddenly the phone goes, it's Daniel Levy.

"I thought 'that's strange' and I was on the phone to him for about half hour, chatting to him and he was explaining what happened to him, and how he got marched out of there, which was really strange.

"And he did say to me: 'If I was there now, and I'm not just saying it, I would bring you back in until the end of the season, Harry' -- so it would have been interesting."

Levy left his role at Tottenham last September.

Redknapp also said "I don't think I will get the phone call" from the current Spurs leadership about returning to management.

However, a big-name legend of the club has refused to rule out a blockbuster comeback.

Jürgen Klinsmann played at White Hart Lane most notably between 1994-95.

He said on ESPN FC about helping Tottenham again: "Who wouldn't want the job, it is Tottenham.

"Whoever you choose, you need a person who can connect to everyone emotionally, that knows the club, that feels the club, that feels the people."

Klinsmann has not been officially spoken to by Tottenham regarding his potential availability, with Sean Dyche the favourite to take over should Tudor be sacked.

Spurs haven't won in 11 league games and next face Liverpool before playing fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Sandwiched between those games is the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico, as Spurs face a three-goal deficit.