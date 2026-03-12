Tottenham Hotspur extend season ticket renewal window amid Premier League relegation battle

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have told supporters that they will leave the season ticket renewal window until after the season concludes with relegation a distinct possibility.

Spurs now sit just one point ahead of the relegation zone after losing all three of their Premier League matches under new manager Igor Tudor, leaving the Croatian on the brink.

The north London club have failed to win a single Premier League match in 2026, with a last triumph coming on Dec. 6 against Brentford.

That has seen them pick up just 12 points from a possible 60 in their last 20 matches and with relegation now very much a possibility, they have extended their traditional renewal window until June 7.

In an email to fans, Tottenham said: "We recognise the seriousness of the current league position of our men's team and, following discussions with our Fan Advisory Board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust can confirm the renewal window for 2026/27 will now remain open for an extended period until Sunday 7 June to ensure fans have full clarity on next season before renewing."

Spurs have nine Premier League matches to save their season, with the match against Nottingham Forest on March 22 a huge relegation six-pointer.

There is speculation regarding who will be manager for that match, with Tudor to remain at the helm for the clash with Liverpool on Sunday, March 15, according to ESPN sources.

In their note to supporters, Spurs added: "Everyone at the Club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your incredible support during this time."