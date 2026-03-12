U.S. President Trump: Iran should skip World Cup 'for their safety'

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss if Iran will participate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recent troubles with the United States. (1:47)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Iran national soccer team is "welcome" to compete at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, but advised the team not to participate for "their own life and safety."

Trump wrote on the social media site Truth Social: "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Later on Thursday, the Iranian team responded on social media to Trump's post saying that no individual could exclude a country from the World Cup and suggested the U.S. was unable to provide the necessary security for teams participating in the tournament this summer.

"The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA -- not any individual country. Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament," the statement said.

"Certainly no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup. The only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of "host" yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event".

Iran, one of 48 teams in the tournament, is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 26.

On Wednesday, the Iranian sports minister said that Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup following airstrikes against the country by the United States and Israel.

"Given that this corrupt government assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Ahmad Donyamali reportedly told Iranian state television.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the first day of attacks. He has since been succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Later on Thursday, Trump posted again on social media about the World Cup, writing: ""The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup. Ticket sales are "through the roof!" It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the 'STARS' that they are!"

Trump's initial message Thursday appeared to depart somewhat from what the Republican president relayed Tuesday at the White House to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who later publicly said that Trump assured him the Iranian players and coaches would be welcome.

Infantino had subsequently posted on social media Wednesday that Trump had assured him Iran would be "welcome" to compete.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, had confirmed Trump's message to Infantino about Iran's participation.

On Thursday, the White House did not immediately clarify what Trump meant by "their own life and safety," such as whether he anticipated threats against them while in the United States after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28.

The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Since June, Iran has been subject to a travel ban into the U.S. as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. But athletes and coaches from the target nations are exempt, which means the Iranian team would be allowed to enter the U.S.

