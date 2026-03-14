Premier League live updates: West Ham host Man City, Arsenal win late vs. Everton

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It's another big weekend of matches in the Premier League!

We started things off in North London as league leaders Arsenal hosted Everton that looked like it was going to end in a result for the Toffees, but ultimately it was two late goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Max Dowman to get a 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Also kicking off at the same time, Chelsea hosted Newcastle United, but it was the visitors that got the result with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

And finally, in our last match, we have West Ham United looking to escape the relegation zone as they host league contenders Manchester City.

Enjoy all the updates from Saturday's matches.