Agent of Man City's Haaland rubbishes claims of Barcelona move

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland as the "best striker in the world" ahead of their game vs. Liverpool. (2:17)

Guardiola: Haaland is the best striker in the world (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has rubbished claims that talks have been held over a potential move to Barcelona.

Barça presidential hopeful Victor Font said he was negotiating a "preferential option" to sign Haaland should the forward decide to leave City.

However, Pimenta contradicted Font, saying the Norway international is happy at the Premier League side, where he recently renewed his contract until 2034.

"We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn't been any contact whatsoever regarding a potential transfer," Pimenta told La Sexta on Thursday.

"The player renewed his contract a few months ago, he's very happy at Manchester City.

"Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City."

Font had earlier claimed a deal was not possible in the short-term but that he was optimistic of signing Haaland should he be elected as Barça president on Sunday, when he goes up against current incumbent Joan Laporta in the polls.

Members of Font's team, including former Man City employee Carles Planchart, had met with the English side's hierarchy in Madrid on Wednesday.

City CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Hugo Viana were present in said meeting, although a source told ESPN Planchart was merely paying a courtesy visit after nine years at the club.

"Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world right now, no doubt," Font told SER Catalunya when asked about a possible deal.

Erling Haaland recently renewed his Manchester City contract until 2034. Getty

"In the short-term he's not [a possible signing]. He signed a long-term deal last year, but I personally am convinced that these contracts of 10 years or whatever, it's difficult that they're fulfilled.

"So we have to be prepared for when players of this talent [become available]. He's spoken about his love of Spain. I remember Pep [Guardiola's] City playing here against Xavi [Hernández's] Barça and Erling saying he loved Camp Nou.

"Madrid, of course, have wanted him, a player of his quality, so making a move to ensure we're at front of the queue doesn't seem a bad idea to me. I am convinced we can secure this preferential option to sign him if one day he wants to be part of a new project.

"We are speaking about it [with City]. They have no interest in selling Haaland, of course, but they recognise you never know what can happen with a player in the medium to long-term.

"Hopefully we can announce something as soon as possible. I don't know if it will be possible before Sunday."