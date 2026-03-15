Premier League live updates: Manchester United-Aston Villa

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend of Premier League matches continues with two big games.

First, it's a clash between two sides looking to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. At the same time, Crystal Palace host Leeds United, and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.

Later at Anfield, Liverpool will also look to continue their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League, while their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, will be hoping to get away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

Enjoy all the updates from Sunday's matches.