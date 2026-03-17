Champions League recap: Arsenal advance, PSG rout Chelsea, Madrid KO City

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THE CHAMPIONS!

We are back with some more matches in the UEFA Champions League as teams we battle to qualify for the quarterfinals.

All eyes were on England in our three matches Tuesday. Current Premier League leaders Arsenal secured their spot by defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0.

Elsewhere in London, Chelsea hoped to avenge their loss last week to reigning winners Paris Saint-Germain, but the hosts were embarrassed by losing 3-0 on the night and 8-2 on aggregate.

Sporting CP staged a huge comeback after going down 3-0 to Bodø/Glimt and winning 5-0 in the return to book their spot into the next round.

And finally, host Manchester City had an enormous task ahead of them as they looked to overturn Real Madrid's 3-0 advantage, but the visitors won 2-1 to book their spot into the quarterfinals.

Enjoy everything that happened from Tuesday's matches.