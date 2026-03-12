USMNT's Tyler Adams ready for World Cup after 'seamless' rehab

Herc Gomez questions whether USMNT head coach Maurico Pochettino is the right man to take over at Real Madrid (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth and United States midfielder Tyler Adams has credited a "seamless" rehabilitation from a knee injury for his ability to get back in the Premier League side's lineup and help prepare for the upcoming international window later this month.

When Adams sustained a torn MCL on Dec. 15, he was expected to miss two to three months. But Adams was able to return to the field on Feb. 12 in a 0-0 draw against West Ham United, and later went the full 90 minutes in another 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 3.

- USMNT picks Irvine as World Cup training base

- USMNT injury scare as Dest 'out for a little while'

- USMNT World Cup big board: Who should make March camp roster?

"The knee's great, I feel fine," he told ESPN. "I was actually quite surprised with how seamless the rehab was because I've had some tricky rehabs in the past, so to have a smooth one and be able to just come back smoothly has been nice.

"To get minutes back into the legs has been great, and finally feeling like I'm in rhythm again is nice as well after that past 90 [minute appearance]."

Adams is expected to be a vital contributor to the U.S. side at this summer's World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting alongside Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Tyler Adams has returned to fitness for Bournemouth ahead of the climax of the Premier League season and this summer's World Cup. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

But the Bournemouth midfielder said he hasn't had much time to focus on the tournament, or the upcoming international window later this month, one that will see the U.S. square off against Belgium and Portugal. His focus has been on his club, which currently sits in ninth place in the Premier League, level on points with Fulham and Sunderland.

"It's so hard because people obviously always try to gauge the excitement of what's it like to be playing in a home World Cup. You're so close," he said.

"And I've always felt like it's just been far away because when you're in the midst of a season, you really can't focus. Even in the last World Cup in 2022, it just creeps up on you and before you know it, you're there.

"But when you're in the middle of a season and you're playing sometimes every three days, sometimes just once a week, I'm just focused on trying to have the most successful season with Bournemouth. And I know that if I do that, I'll be in a good position to go come World Cup time. So that's all I've been focused on."

Adams is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, but the midfielder said he won't reassess his situation until after the World Cup.

"No thoughts on [the transfer interest]. I mean, I'm extremely happy here at Bournemouth," Adams said. "They've given me a platform to be able to do what I do.

"And to be honest with you, I don't talk to my agent about anything. If he has something special to bring me, I told him [to wait] after the World Cup, but until then, focus on what I'm doing."