Champions League live updates: Liverpool-Galatasaray, Atleti-Spurs

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THE CHAMPIONS!

We are back with some more matches in the UEFA Champions League as we get to figure out which teams will qualify for the quarterfinals. Four teams booked their spots Tuesday, and now the remaining four will be decided Wednesday.

We'll be in Anfield as Liverpool will look to overcome their 1-0 loss last week to Galatasaray, whereas Tottenham Hotspur will also look to overcome their 5-2 deficit as they take on Atlético Madrid. Finally, Bayern Munich will look to continue to hold their commanding lead over Atalanta and advance to the next round.

Enjoy all the updates from Wednesday's matches.