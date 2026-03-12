Sweden extend Graham Potter deal until 2030 despite winless start

Graham Potter speaks for the first time as the head coach of Sweden. (0:57)

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has signed a new four-year contract to remain in the role beyond the 2030 World Cup -- after just two games.

Under Potter, Sweden have lost 4-1 to Switzerland and drawn 1-1 with Slovenia. They next play Ukraine on March 26 in a one-off World Cup playoff, with the winners to face either Poland or Albania for a place in the finals.

Should they win their playoff path, they will join Group F, which includes Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

The 50-year-old former Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham boss was appointed on a short-term basis in October, replacing the sacked Jon Dahl Tomasson after Sweden missed out on automatic qualification for this summer's World Cup.

Potter who won three promotions in four seasons with Swedish club Östersunds earlier in his managerial career, said: "It's a big day for me and a fantastic opportunity to do something important going forward.

"Sweden is a football country with a proud history with teams that have made it to the championship and competed there, which we want to return to."

His squad has suffered with recent injury probems -- including to Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, who broke his leg in December, and Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot had said that Isak could still make an appearance this season, meaning that should Sweden reach the World Cup, he may be an option for Potter come June.

