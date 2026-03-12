David Villa returns to Atlético Madrid on new-look board

Open Extended Reactions

Former Atlético Madrid forward David Villa has joined the club's new-look board of directors after investment group Apollo Sports Capital completed its majority acquisition on Thursday.

The deal, which was announced last November, was formalised on Thursday, with Apollo Sports Capital becoming the majority shareholder of the LaLiga club.

- Álvarez unsure on Atleti future; Griezmann to stay

- Atlético put one foot in Champions League quarterfinals as Spurs implode

Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil retain their positions as chairman and chief executive, respectively, while the board of directors now includes Villa as an advisor.

Villa was part of the Atlético team that won the LaLiga title and reached the Champions League final in 2013-14 and remains the all-time leading scorer for Spain's national team. He also had spells with Barcelona and MLS side New York City FC.

"I'm very happy to be able to return to the club with new responsibilities, but with the same desire to keep helping make Atlético de Madrid even greater season after season," he said in a statement on the club's website.

David Villa attends the photocall during an act tribute to Antoine Griezmann celebrated at Civitas Metropolitano stadium on February 15, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

"The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, and I hope to contribute to us continuing to achieve success. I'm very grateful that they have thought of me for this role."

Cerezo welcomed Villa's return.

"This has always been your home, David," he said. "We are thrilled that you have accepted this challenge, and I am convinced that, with your vast experience, you will help us make Atlético de Madrid even stronger."

The deal, meanwhile, also includes a capital investment of up to €100 million ($115m) to be spent on players and facilities.

Atletico said the €100 million sum would go towards its ambitious "Sport City" project, which is being built alongside the Metropolitano Stadium, as well as being spent on the club's football teams.

Apollo became minority investors in Championship club Wrexham in December.

Gil said on apollo.com: "We are proud to officially welcome Apollo Sports Capital to Atlético de Madrid as a committed, long-term partner and one that will build on our great legacy on and off the pitch for our fans, our players, coaches and staff, and our community."

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and PA contributed to this report.