Gotham signs Norway's Guro Reiten on initial loan from Chelsea

Defending NWSL champions Gotham FC announced the signing of Norwegian midfielder Guro Reiten on Thursday, a major arrival just two days ahead of the team's first game of the 2026 NWSL season.

Reiten will join Gotham on loan through July, which is when her contract with six-time reigning English champions Chelsea was due to expire. Reiten has already signed a pre-contract with Gotham FC that will then run through the 2029 NWSL season.

"Guro is a player of exceptional quality who has consistently performed at the highest levels of the game," Gotham FC general manager Yael Averbuch West said in a statement.

"Her experience competing for major trophies with Chelsea and her impact with the Norwegian national team will bring valuable leadership and attacking creativity to our squad. We're excited to welcome her to Gotham."

The abrupt move comes with Chelsea sitting third in England's Women's Super League, nine points off Manchester City's pace. Reiten, a creative attacking player, has seen her playing time decrease this season.

A tearful Reiten bid farewell to Chelsea in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

"Everything has an end and this is my end here at Chelsea. I still remember Emma [Hayes] called me six-and-a-half-years ago and convinced me to join the club and I was terrified," she said.

"Scared I wasn't good enough, scared to move away from my family, but little did I know I was about to get a new family.

"It's been an absolute honor and privilege to wear the badge and to represent you."

She has long been known as a talented, creative player, earning recognition on the team of the year twice in England, and externally, including placing in ESPN FC's 50 best women's players of 2024.

She has 21 goals in 108 appearances for Norway and has appeared in the last two World Cups.

"I'm really excited to join Gotham FC and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this club," Reiten said in a statement. "Gotham has built something special over the past few years, and there's clear ambition here.

"I'm looking forward to working hard, learning and doing everything I can to help the team succeed."

At Chelsea, Reiten registered 59 goals and 44 assists in 207 appearances across all competitions. She helped Chelsea win six league titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups while appearing in various attacking roles.

She also helped Chelsea reach the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final, where the Blues lost to Barcelona.

Reiten arrived at Chelsea in 2019 after a decorated domestic career.

Gotham opens their NWSL title defense on Saturday against expansion club Boston Legacy FC (12:30 p.m. ET, ABC/Disney+/ESPN App).