When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Dates, cities, venues, more

Open Extended Reactions

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on. An expanded field of 48 teams from across the globe will converge on pitches in 16 North American cities this summer, all with the goal of capturing the biggest prize in international soccer.

Check out key facts on the 2026 FIFA World Cup below:

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19.

Key dates

▪︎ June 11-27: Group stage

▪︎ June 28-July 3: Round of 32

▪︎ July 4-7: Round of 16

▪︎ July 9-11: Quarterfinals

▪︎ July 14-15: Semifinals

▪︎ July 18: Third-place match

▪︎ July 19: Final

Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

This year's World Cup will be held in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nations.

Full list of venues/cities

United States

▪︎ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

▪︎ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

▪︎ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

▪︎ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

▪︎ Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

▪︎ Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

▪︎ Lumen Field in Seattle

▪︎ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

▪︎ MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

▪︎ NRG Stadium in Houston

▪︎ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Mexico

▪︎ Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

▪︎ Estadio Banorte in Mexico City

▪︎ Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico

Canada

▪︎ BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia

▪︎ BMO Field in Toronto

What is the format of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

A total of 48 teams -- an increase from the 32-team format in previous editions of the World Cup -- in 12 groups of four will play a total of 104 matches. The top two teams in each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the knockout rounds. Teams will have to advance through four knockout rounds -- round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals -- before reaching the World Cup final.

How much is at stake in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Of the $727 million overall fund, $655 million will be distributed to the teams based on their success in the tournament. The national association of the winning team will receive a record $50 million in prize money. The second-place team will earn $33 million.

What is the mascot of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The three mascots are Maple the Moose (Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico) and Clutch the Bald Eagle (United States).

How can fans get tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Fans can explore ticket options here.

Who won the last World Cup?

Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentines received $42 million after winning their third World Cup.

Who has won the most World Cup titles?

Brazil has won the most FIFA World Cup titles, with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.