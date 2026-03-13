Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Chelsea's Pedro Neto

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Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, while reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembélé could be lined up for a future transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Pedro Neto could be an option for Barcelona in the summer if they decide to strengthen at winger. Jess Hornby/Getty Images

- Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is on Barcelona's radar in case they decide to strengthen that position, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Blaugrana are aiming to sign a striker, centre-back and winger in the summer, although wide forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are undisputed starters while Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United could still be made permanent. So far, Barça are only monitoring Neto, 26, but there is a clause in his contract that will facilitate a transfer if they decide to make a move.

- The agent of Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, recently had a meeting with Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana, according to Diario Sport. The 28-year-old, who won the Ballon d'Or for his part in PSG's UEFA Champions League triumph last season, has a contract with the European champions that runs until 2028. However his representative, Moussa Sissoko, is exploring other options with talks regarding an extension not progressing positively despite Les Parisiens seeing Dembélé's renewal as a priority. There haven't yet been any formal negotiations about a move to join City so far, and the Premier League club are aware that PSG wouldn't make it easy for Dembélé to leave.

- Atlético Madrid will block any attempt from Barcelona to sign Julián Álvarez, but Los Colchoneros could let the striker move to the Premier League if they receive an offer that significantly exceeds €100m, according to Diario Sport. Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in the 26-year-old, while Barcelona have accepted that signing him is virtually impossible. The Blaugrana would only attempt to sign the Argentina international if he publicly states his desire to play for them, which is now unlikely.

- Manchester United and Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo but there is also interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, Newcastle United and other European sides, according to TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old's contract with Die Roten Bullen runs until 2029 and doesn't include a release clause, so the Bundesliga club would likely demand between €80m and €100m. For now, Ouedraogo is fully focused on helping Leipzig qualify for the Champions League and earning his place in Germany's squad for the World Cup.

- That isn't the only story about Manchester United's interest in midfielders, as The Sun reports that the Red Devils' shortlist also includes Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba. However, Man United would have to qualify for the Champions League to have a chance of signing Anderson or Wharton and there are doubts about whether they can compete with Manchester City for the former.

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- Juventus have explored the prospect of signing goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who views his time at Aston Villa as being over. (Tuttosport)

- Real Madrid are still among the clubs monitoring Ibrahima Konaté, with the centre-back's Liverpool future remaining uncertain. (talkSPORT)

- Manchester City will sign a midfielder in the summer and still see Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson as a priority. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Barcelona are interested in Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Luka Vuskovic, who has impressed on loan at Hamburg. (Diario Sport)

- AC Milan are considering Fiorentina's Moise Kean as they look to sign a striker during the summer transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan are interested in Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby, who wants to return to Europe. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all interested in Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-In. (TEAMtalk)

- Inter Milan could let Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella leave for the right amount, while they are looking to bring in Roma midfielder Manu Koné. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae and Lazio's Mario Gila are AC Milan's priorities as they aim to sign a centre-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- FC Cologne winger Said El Mala is on Newcastle United's radar and the Magpies want to sign a striker in the summer. (Daily Mail)

- Real Madrid see Eduardo Camavinga as transferable but won't accept anything under €50m, with Premier League clubs interested. (Marca)

- Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi are potential candidates to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Leeds United are weighing up a double move to sign Jens Petter Hauge and Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are closely following 18-year-old AZ Alkmaar striker Bendeguz Kovacs. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Napoli and Inter Milan are interested in Dinamo Zagreb right-back Moris Valincic. (Nicolo Schira)

OTHER RUMORS