Spain vs Argentina in Buenos Aires or at Bernabéu? Finalissima location up in the air

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Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia wants the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina to be played in Buenos Aires if the game is moved away from Qatar.

The encounter between the European champions and the Copa América winners is supposed to take place on March 27 at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organizing committee have been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East but alternative venues are being considered after the Qatar Football Association postponed all tournaments and matches following the United States-Israel strikes on Iran.

Claudio Tapia wants the Finalissima to move to Argentina if it is moved from Qatar. Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

"We are going to get to work because Spain wants the Finalissima to be played in Spain, and I want it to be played at the Monumental stadium," Tapia said on Thursday prior to meeting CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez in Buenos Aires.

Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzán revealed earlier this week that the game would likely be moved to Europe because the majority of Spain and Argentina's national team players are based there.

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The Spanish FA put forward Real Madrid's Bernabéu stadium as a possible venue, which Tapia and AFA have rejected.

The Monumental stadium is the home of club River Plate as well as Argentina's national team.