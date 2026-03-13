Brazil's stunning away kit to be Jordan's first at World Cup

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Nike's Jordan brand makes its first foray into international football, and will be making its World Cup debut with Brazil at this summer's World Cup. Nike

Brazil have joined forces with the Jordan brand to create what will be one of the coolest kits on show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The Seleção's latest jersey has been designed in collaboration with the Nike offshoot label, who have forged a similar relationship with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 that has spawned a cavalcade of fashion-conscious kits for the reigning UEFA Champions League holders.

Now, Jordan makes its first foray into international football, and will be making its World Cup debut with Carlo Ancelotti's side when the tournament Canada, Mexico and the United States kicks off in June.

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Brazil's 2026 away shirt takes its inspiration from an unlikely source: the Amazonian poison dart frog, a tiny amphibian that is famed for its vivid blotchy markings and highly toxic secretions.

The moody dark navy and black base of the shirt is intended to mimic the various spots, stripes and bands found on the skin of the poison dart frog, with the high-contrast trim then marked out in custard yellow and turquoise. The graphic used is an updated version of Jordan's famous "elephant print" pattern that the brand has used to decorate its basketball sneakers since the late 1980s.

Inside the collar, an emblem with the phrase "Vai Brasil" ("Go Brazil") has been applied to add an extra dose of national pride, while the five stars hang proudly above the CBF crest to signify just how successful the Seleção have been on the world stage.

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Stars including Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, PSG captain Marquinhos and rising star Estêvão of Chelsea were among those enlisted for the launch, and they certainly look ready to begin their assault for a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.

It was reported last year that the original colourway for the 2026 away shirt was bright red, inspired by smouldering embers, but the leaked designs were met with outcry from Brazilian football fans who have become understandably accustomed to their team playing in a blue alternate colour over the last 100 years or so.

Personally, we think they made the right choice.