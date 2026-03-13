Thomas Partey to deny two new allegations of rape

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident in the way that the club managed the situation with Thomas Partey. (0:23)

Arteta on Partey: The club was very clear in the statement (0:23)

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey is set to deny two new allegations of rape, a court has heard, as the midfielder was absent from the dock for the first hearing.

The 32-year-old was charged last month with two counts of raping a woman on a date in December 2020.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, Partey was not in court as Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram dealt with the preliminary stages of the case.

The footballer had been excused from the hearing, but his lawyer, Emma Fenn, indicated he intends to plead not guilty to both charges.

Partey was charged last year with five counts of rape against two women and sexual assault against a third alleged victim, following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Thomas Partey intends to plea not guilty to the latest charges. Photo by Gabriel Alonso/BSR Agency/Getty Images.

He has already entered not guilty pleas to all of those allegations, which date back to 2021 and 2022, and is due to face trial at Southwark Crown Court in November.

The court heard on Friday the two new allegations of rape came to light after the first set of charges had been revealed.

Arabella MacDonald, prosecuting, told the court: "Mr Partey faces two further charges of rape dating back to December 2020.

"The complainant came forward after news of Mr Partey's other matters were widely publicised."

Judge Ikram sent the two new charges of rape -- involving a fourth alleged victim -- to the crown court for a hearing on April 10.

In the new charges, the Ghanaian midfielder, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, is accused of twice raping a woman in London on a day in December 2020.

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The footballer, who previously lived in Potters Bar in Hertfordshire, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth around £45 million ($59.7m), before he left the club in June last year.

He has made more than 50 appearances for Ghana, including at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Partey was released on bail on Friday, with a condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.

He is expected to attend the next court hearing in April.