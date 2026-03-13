Benfica's Mourinho gets 2-match ban for outburst vs. Porto

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José Mourinho is set to miss Benfica's next two games as punishment for his red card and subsequent confrontation with a FC Porto assistant coach in last Sunday's contentious O Clássico.

The Portuguese federation's disciplinary council issued two decisions that effectively ban the 63-year-old Benfica manager from the team's next two matches.

Mourinho was handed a one-match ban for his red card late in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Jose Mourinho also received an 11-day suspension for beefing with Porto's Lucho González. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

He received it for leaving his technical area and kicking a ball toward Porto's substitutes' bench in celebration of a goal. Mourinho said he had tried to kick it into the stands.

Mourinho, no stranger to controversy, also received an 11-day suspension for his exchange with Porto assistant coach Lucho González.

The one-game ban takes effect for Benfica's game Saturday at Arouca. The 11-day suspension would rule him out of the March 21 match against Vitoria. Portuguese media noted that the punishments cannot be served concurrently.

Benfica said they will appeal Thursday night's rulings. They called Mourinho's punishment "unfair and unjustified."

The disciplinary council noted that Mourinho sparked the clash with González by making a gesture with his index finger and thumb and repeatedly saying "you are small." González responded by calling Mourinho, who coached Porto to the Champions League title in 2004, "a traitor."

González received a one-game ban and an eight-day suspension.