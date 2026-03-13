Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Liverpool host Tottenham in a crucial Premier League match for both teams on Sunday.

Liverpool are in the race to finish the season in a Champions League spot while Spurs desperately want to avoid relegation.

The home team will want to respond positively after a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League. They are currently sixth with 48 points but just two behind fourth-place Aston Villa.

Spurs haven't won a league game since the first week of December. They lost their last five matches and are currently 16th in the league with 29 points, just one more than West Ham United who are 18th. Their manager Igor Tudor is under the pump, having lost all the matches since he came in and now he has to make his team bounce back after a demoralising 5-2 loss against Atlético Madrid a few days back.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. GMT (11:30 a.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST, and 3:30 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: John Brooks

Team news

Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski, M: OUT, knee, est. return early May

Micky van de Ven, D: OUT, suspension

Wilson Odobert, F: OUT, ACL, est. return early July

Destiny Udogie, D: OUT, muscle, est. return unknown

Ben Davies, D: OUT, ankle, est. return mid April

James Maddison, M: OUT, ACL, est. return early May

Lucas Bergvall: M: OUT, leg, est. return late April

Rodrigo Bentancur, M: OUT, hamstring, est. return mid April

Mohammed Kudus, F: OUT, muscle, est. return mid April

Liverpool

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT

Talking Points

Should Salah be dropped?

This has been the most challenging season for Mohamed Salah. Since he joined the club in 2017, Salah, for eight years, was relentless with his brilliance on the field. Last season was one of the greatest individual performances in the league, but since then there has been a considerable drop off. After sorting out issues with the club and head coach, Salah came back from AFCON hoping for a big turnaround of his form, but he has been struggling to make an impact consistently.

Mohamed Salah. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

No doubt Galatasaray away game in the Champions League was a tough fixture, still against a side with a feeble defence, Salah struggled. Once Jeremie Frimpong replaced him in the second half, there was considerable threat from the right side with Liverpool creating a few chances. Salah still has his good moments in games, but not with the same consistency that defined his previous seasons. His touch, his pace and his finishing have suffered this season.

When head coach Arne Slot dropped him for a few games last year, Salah went on the record about his disappointment. It's a tricky situation once again for a head coach who himself is under tremendous pressure. But maybe the best thing at the moment is to drop him and play Frimpong who looks fit enough to start games now.

Igor Tudor needs a win to save his job and save Spurs

Since his appointment a month back post the sacking of Thomas Frank, Tudor has lost all four matches with Tottenham. Forget his record, Tottenham's form has been so dismal that they are in a relegation battle in the league and almost out of the Champions League.

Apart from failing to get the wins, Tudor has been pretty vocal, and in a way that's borderline degrading about his players and team's situation. His decision to start Antonín Kinsky as the goalkeeper against Atletico and then removing him in just 17 minutes after he conceded three goals certainly showed him way out of his depth.

After the battering against Atletico, it's a surprise that Tudor has survived the sacking. He needs that win against Liverpool to keep his job and maybe also save his club's season.

Wirtz needs to be more clinical

While it was good to see Florian Wirtz recover to full fitness from a back injury and starting the match against Galatasaray, his performance was ordinary. The German did settle after a difficult few months in a new league, and he did score a few goals and provided assists before his injury, but it's also clear that he needs to show a little bit more in a crucial period of the season.

There's no doubt that Liverpool depend on him, both for creativity and goals, especially since their other attackers are not in great form. There were a few good chances in the match against Galatasaray, one coming early in the first half, where Wirtz had an empty goal in front of him but he fired it wide. Those early chances from a good start need to count for Liverpool if they want to make this season a success. Maybe it's unfair to put that kind of burden on Wirtz, who's playing his first season, but he came to the club with a costly price tag and this team need him to deliver in big moments.

Spurs' defensive struggles

Spurs' defence has conceded 14 goals in the last four matches. While their attacking strength has been diminished due to long-term knee injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, their defence also suffered due to injuries, suspensions and tactics.

Pedro Porro. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Under Tudor, players have been struggling to perfect his man-to-man defensive approach. There are too many mistakes in marking, allowing their opponents to exploit the vacant spaces. Basic mistakes like failure to read the crosses have proved to be costly. It shows that the players haven't adjusted to his methods.

Not having a settled backline has also been a headache for Spurs. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies have missed many games due to injuries and suspension.

Stats

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L12), losing the last four in a row since a 2-1 home win in September 2023.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is the highest scoring fixture in Premier League history, with 209 goals with Liverpool scoring 127.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 31 home league games against Tottenham Hotspur (W21, D9) and are unbeaten in 14 (W10, D4) since a 2-0 loss in May 2011.

A victory for Liverpool on Sunday will see them reach the landmark of 1,500 league wins at Anfield in their history.

Tottenham have failed to win 11 successive league games for the first time since October 1975. Their last win was on December 6 -- a 2-0 victory over Brentford.