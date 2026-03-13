Liverpool, not Arsenal, best team in Premier League - Michael Owen

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Michael Owen believes Liverpool are the "best team in the Premier League" despite their struggles this season, and that Arsenal aren't "even close" to being as good as Arne Slot's side were last year.

Liverpool came into the 2025-26 campaign looking for back-to-back league titles, but their defence has fallen flat -- currently lying sixth, 19 points off leaders Arsenal with nine games remaining.

But Liverpool and England icon Owen, speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC, said that on their day, they're still the cream of the crop.

"Personally I think they're the best team in the Premier League,' the former Ballon d'Or winner said about Liverpool.

"People will laugh like, 'where are they, sixth in the league?' They trounced the league last season, they're just not playing well.

"But if you get the best performance out of every team in the Premier League and say, 'right, go on. Your best against your best,' I think Liverpool are the best team."

He added: "It's hard to believe that they're worse now. But I just think it's a matter of time, maybe next season, before you see them at their very top again."

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta are leading different Premier League campaigns this year. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arsenal hold a seven-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand, at the top, but have attracted critics for their style of football.

Mikel Arteta's side have a record-tying 16 goals from corners this season, and are also rigid at the back.

"Arsenal I think will go on to win the league," Owen explained.

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"But you can't tell me they're as good as, or even close to Liverpool last season. I think Liverpool have got it in them -- they're just not doing it consistently."

Liverpool scored 86 goals last year on the way to racking up 84 points. Arsenal are 17 points off that total.