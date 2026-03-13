'Part of the game': David Moyes defends Mikel Arteta and Arsenal's reliance on set-pieces

Craig Burley questions Arsenal's attacking threat after their 1-1 draw to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. (2:11)

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Everton manager David Moyes has defended "unbelievable" Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta from some of the criticism his style of play has received.

Despite leading the Premier League and finishing top of the Champions League group stage, the Gunners boss has come under scrutiny for their over-reliance on set-pieces and lack of exciting football.

Moyes, who signed Arteta as a player in his first spell with the Toffees, does not understand the backlash.

David Moyes has come to Mikel Arteta's defence. Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

"What's up with any of those things you say? You're making it sound like that's a problem because they're good at set-pieces," said Moyes, who hopes to have defender Jarrad Branthwaite available for the trip to the Emirates Stadium after he missed their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

"They're a strong, physical side and I don't see a problem with any of that -- it's part of the game.

"There's this thing out there where everybody has to play the beautiful game and everything has to be perfect. Well, if we all did that it would be boring.

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"We've got some unbelievable managers, and Mikel is one of them, who have come into this country and shown us what they can do.

"Maybe they can't stay with it and do it all the time; Mikel has been able to evolve his team and move it on."