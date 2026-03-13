Vincent Kompany: 'A chance' Harry Kane returns for Bayern's trip to Leverkusen

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Bayern Munich's stunning 6-1 victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. (2:25)

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Top goalscorer Harry Kane could return as Bayern Munich travel to Bayer Leverkusen with third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich between the sticks.

The runaway Bundesliga leaders enter the weekend with an 11-point cushion at the top of the league following last Friday's 4-1 win at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Kane sat out that match due to a calf complaint and was an unused substitute as Bayern ran amok 6-1 away to Atalanta in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg.

Head coach Vincent Kompany said of the England captain: "There's a chance he'll play tomorrow. He's had a full week of training.

"We haven't taken any risks with him. We can't afford to relax, even if we are 11 points in front. If Harry is fit, he'll play. We'll collate more information on him today."

Harry Kane could return for Bayern Munich on Saturday. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Kompany says "it's all quite positive" on the fitness front even if Bayern are juggling some issues.

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies remain out, while an injury to back-up goalkeeper Jonas Urbig has compounded Manuel Neuer's absence.

It means 37-year-old Ulreich will come in for his first Bayern appearance since January 2025.

"He's a solid character and a solid goalkeeper," Kompany said. "He's played a lot of games during his career.

"We're not increasing the pressure on him, he's not the centre of attention.

"Ulle has always done things right in training and he should show that tomorrow. We have full confidence in our lads. We're aiming to win with him tomorrow."

Leverkusen have not beaten Bayern since February 2024 and head into the match fresh from conceding a late equaliser as Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Arsenal ended 1-1.

"Tactically, they have a red line," Kompany said. "They play in a 5-2-3 and Ernest Poku sometimes moves into midfield to add extra pressure. The result against Arsenal shows it'll be a tough game.

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"They were difficult to break down. Maybe they even deserved to get more from the game. That's perfect for me, as the players know it won't be easy.

"We'll have to be aggressive if we're going to get a result. Leverkusen have a lot of talent, they have a little less experience than in previous years. It'll be a good game for the fans and hopefully for Bayern too."

Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand is expecting a tough afternoon against the Bundesliga champions, who he believes are at least the equal of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"We played against one of the best sides in Europe and I can now say the same thing about our next opponents," he said. "Bayern have a top team.

"And they're perhaps even more complete in the way they play than Arsenal. That's why we'll have to put in another top performance."