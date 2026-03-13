Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor eager to win silverware, part of club's 'DNA'

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Sonia Bompastor hopes Chelsea can reap more success when they face Manchester United in Sunday's Women's League Cup final at Ashton Gate.

Bompastor lifted her first trophy as Blues boss after last season's 2-1 win over Manchester City and is now faced with the club's first opportunity to clinch silverware this season.

Chelsea are currently nine points off leaders Manchester City in the Women's Super League standings with six league games to go and remain in the mix for Champions League and FA Cup glory, reaching the quarterfinal stages of both competitions.

Bompastor suggested the match is a "really important moment" for her team, who are three-time League Cup champions.

She said: "Really exciting, I think as I already mentioned multiple times, when you are in Chelsea that's the games you want to play.

Sonia Bompastor is eager for silverware with Chelsea this season. Getty

"You want to play to compete as far as you can in every competition, you want to play finals and you want to lift silverware, so that's the first opportunity for us on Sunday and we are really looking forward to that.

"That's a really important moment for us, the first opportunity for us to lift a trophy and that's part of our DNA. We see the game on Sunday being an opportunity for us to be successful and to hopefully define the rest of the season."

- United without Toone and Sandberg for Chelsea League Cup final

Bompastor revealed defender Millie Bright will miss out, while Kadeisha Buchanan and Nathalie Björn could be in contention.

Chelsea and United are familiar opponents having played each other in their last game before the international window -- a fifth-round FA Cup tie where the Blues edged to a 2-1 victory.

United are enjoying a solid season, trailing City by eight points in the WSL and are also in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Jayde Riviere and Fridolina Rolfö could be back for United, but England midfielder Ella Toone remains sidelined.