Family affair: Lauren James joins Reece with new Chelsea deal

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Lauren James made it a day to remember for her family after following in her brother Reece's footsteps by signing a new contract at Chelsea.

James, who has spent her entire career at the club, has agreed a new five-year deal with the Blues on the same day her sibling agreed a deal until 2032.

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The England international told the club's official website: "I'm really happy and over the moon to have signed a new contract with Chelsea.

"It's been my club since I was young, so I'm really pleased to have extended my stay here. I can't wait to make more memories, hopefully have more success and win more trophies with this amazing club."

Lauren James signed a new Chelsea contract on the same day as her brother Reece. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has made 105 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 31 goals. She has won the Women's Super League title in each of her four full seasons, as well as three Women's FA Cups and a Women's League Cup.

Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart added: "We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract.

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"Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through.

"Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue and we're looking forward to the next chapter of her journey."

Chelsea will take on Manchester United on Sunday in the final of the Women's League Cup.

PA contributed to this report.