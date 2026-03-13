Simeone frustrated as Alvarez exit talk overshadows Atleti UCL rout

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A frustrated Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has hit back at speculation over the future of his star players after striker Julián Álvarez became the latest to be linked with a move away.

The 26-year-old Argentina international was asked about reports suggesting he is a target for Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea after scoring twice in Tuesday night's 5-2 Champions League victory over Tottenham.

Some interpreted Alvarez's refusal to categorically rule out a switch as evidence it could happen, despite his insistence that he is happy at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Having seen goalkeeper Jan Oblak and France forward Antoine Griezmann also linked with moves in recent weeks, head coach Simeone addressed the situation at his press conference ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash with Getafe.

He said: "Against Bruges, you win and everything is based on Oblak and his save; against Barcelona, you win 4-0 and everything is based on Griezmann leaving; against Tottenham, you win 5-2 and everything is based on Julian Alvarez.

"I tell our people that we are fine. I said we would compete and we are going to compete."

Simeone's men head into Saturday's home game having placed one foot firmly in the Champions League quarter-finals with their resounding win over Spurs in the first leg of their last-16 clash - a fifth in six outings in all competitions.

However, they find themselves nine points adrift of city rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga, with leaders Barcelona four more better off.

Getafe are themselves in good form with four victories in their last five league fixtures, a return which has left them in ninth place, although their last victory at the Metropolitano came in May 2010.