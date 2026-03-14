Wilson returns from maternity leave in Thorns' NWSL opener victory

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Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson returned to the pitch in a competitive match for the first time in over a year Friday in her team's 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field to open the 2026 NWSL season.

Wilson, the 2022 NWSL MVP, gave birth to a daughter in September and spent last year on maternity leave. She entered Friday's match as a substitute in the 77th minute. Midfielder Olivia Moultrie scored the lone goal in the 52nd minute to lift Portland to victory in Washington, D.C.

Wilson, who starred for the United States in its 2024 Olympic gold medal run, had last played for the Thorns in their 2024 quarterfinal, 488 days earlier. She announced in early 2025 that she was expecting her first child.

"Being her mom is just the most special thing ever," Wilson said on the Prime Video broadcast before the match. "I feel so lucky. I think it just makes me feel like I'm playing for something so much bigger than what I was playing for before."

For the first time since 2024...

MVP. Golden Boot Winner. Gigi's Mom.



Sophia Wilson returns to the NWSL. pic.twitter.com/12qzoEMVfa — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) March 14, 2026

Wilson registered a shot on goal in second-half stoppage time.

"What we spoke about this morning was not only to come back, but to actually try to push her to be even better than she was before," new Thorns coach Robert Vilahamn said after the match.

"A few of the players I have had, they have had a baby and they come back even stronger, even more motivated, and I think I am going to try to push her every [way] I can to make sure she gets back into the national team and make sure she can dominate this league and football for this country."

Friday's game was a rematch of the 2025 NWSL semifinal in November, which the Spirit won 2-0. The Spirit lost in the final last year for the second consecutive season. Portland endured a difficult offseason.

Former captain Sam Coffey departed for Manchester City in a major transfer in January.

Former Thorns coach Rob Gale was fired in late November. Vilahamn did not join the team until this week after a delayed hiring process that stretched into February and a brief wait to obtain his visa.

Vilahamn flew from Sweden and met the team for the first time in Washington, D.C., at a snowy training session Thursday.

"As soon as Robert was able to communicate with the staff, they were all getting on the same page," Moultrie said. "Even though he has literally been here for like 24-ish hours, I think he's done a great job coming in, being clear and bringing great energy. I'm very excited to see what else we'll be able to build now that he is here full time."

The Thorns' goal began with possession in their own half. Defender Isabella Obaze dribbled through midfield and fed the ball to forward Pietra Tordin on the left flank. Tordin played a low, cutback pass to Moultrie, who touched the ball around Spirit defender Tara Rudd and used her left foot to place the ball past Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

"I think Olivia Moultrie has the potential to be the best player in the world," Vilahamn said. "She is so good and she has so much passion. Sophia is already one of the best players in the world. It's so nice to see her coming back with energy and getting minutes now, so I'm very pleased with that."