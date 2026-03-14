Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye move for USMNT's Adams

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Manchester United are front-runners for the signature of AFC Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, while them and Liverpool are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Could Tyler Adams become a Manchester United player next season? (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all actively monitoring the situation of Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, according to TEAMtalk. United are currently the frontrunners for the 27-year-old's signature, but the trio of Premier League clubs all see him as a potentially strong fit for their midfield setups. The Cherries are in no rush to part ways with Adams, whose contract runs until 2028, but they could be open to offers in the region of £45 million.

- Liverpool and Man United are the frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, as Bayern Munich no longer have him on their shortlist, says Bild's Christian Falk. Bayern still appreciate the 19-year-old's quality but Leipzig want negotiations for his transfer to start at €100m, which is too much for the Bundesliga leaders. In addition, Luis Díaz has established himself as Bayern's main left winger and they wouldn't want to spend that much on a back-up option.

- Liverpool will face competition to sign Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni from Barcelona, according to Sport. Bastoni, 26, is reportedly open to leaving Italy and Inter are looking for a transfer fee of around €70 million. Liverpool have been linked for a while, and Barcelona's interest is related to the result of the Blaugrana's presidential election, according to Marca.

- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains firmly on the respective radars of Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. However, after Barça presidential hopeful Victor Font said he was negotiating a "preferential option" to sign Haaland should he decide to leave City, the striker's agent Rafaela Pimenta rubbished claims that talks have been held. And last year the 25-year-old did sign a massive new contract until 2034, so he's not exactly pushing to move on.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio, but a move to a lower positioned club like West Ham United or Fulham is more likely. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Andre Onana and Mason Mount. (Sun)

- Napoli are ready to trigger the €44 million clause to sign Hojlund, 23, permanently once his loan from Manchester United expires. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are interested in Udinese pair Keinan Davis and Arthur Atta, while the latter has also been closely monitored by scouts from Internazionale and Napoli. (Tuttosport)

- Juve also feel that it is possible to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, 33, as the Brazil international is no longer central to the club's plans. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have joined various Premier League and European clubs in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan have initiated contact with the entourage of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka ahead of his contract expiring in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich are preparing to rival Brighton & Hove Albion for Cologne winger Said El Mala. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan are negotiating a new contract with Strahinja Pavlovic to help stop Premier League interest in the center back becoming more concrete. (Calciomercato)

- Leeds United won't renew Facundo Buonanotte's loan and are willing to part ways with Joel Piroe, Isaac Schmidt, Max Wober and Joe Gelhardt. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus Femmenile are monitoring 17-year-old Ljuboten forward Melanija Grozdanova. (Rudy Galetti)