ISL: Bengaluru FC end Bagan's winning run; Blasters earn first points of season

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

14 Mar: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (5 PM) and Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (7.30 PM)

15 Mar: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5 PM] and Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC (7.30 PM)

16 Mar: Punjab FC vs FC Goa (7.30 PM)

Bengaluru FC 0 - 0 Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG dropped points for the first time this season, as Bengaluru FC held them to a goalless draw at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. The hosts remained sixth in the table with eight points, while Bagan remained top of the ISL with 13 points.

Ryan Williams had an early chance for Bengaluru, running clear of Bagan's defensive line and forcing Vishal Kaith into a sharp save from a narrow angle. Dimi Petratos responded for the visitors with a low piledriver from range that flew narrowly wide of the upright. Both teams were enterprising in their play, but failed to create clear cut chances for the rest of the half, as the teams cancelled each other out and headed into the break without troubling the scorers.

BFC's defensive setup had kept Bagan at bay in the second half as well, but midway through the period, Jamie Maclaren did well to earn a yard of space in the box and let fly, only for Naorem Roshan Singh to half-block the shot as it trickled narrowly wide of goal. Monirul Molla replaced Sunil Chhetri late on, and nearly stole a winner for the hosts, but his looping shot went narrowly over. BFC were almost made to pay soon after as Maclaren's flicked header sent Petratos through on goal, but he sent his shot wide with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu bearing down on him. That proved to be the last chance of the game as BFC held on for the points.

East Bengal FC 1 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC

(Youssef Ezzejjari (P) 10' - Muhammad Ajsal 90+2')

Santanu Biswas / Focus Sports / ISL

Kerala Blasters earned their first points of the season, scoring an injury-time equaliser to nick the points off East Bengal, who had led for much of the game. The result moved the Blasters into twelfth place, while East Bengal climbed to third.

Kerala Blasters had the worst possible start to the game when Aiban conceded a penalty in the ninth minute of the game for a foul on Youssef Ezzejjari, though replays suggested the striker may have been marginally offside. The Moroccan then stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way, handing East Bengal an early lead. The hosts failed to press home their advantage, and Blasters grew into the game, with Danish Farooq and Kévin Yoke coming close. They nearly equalized on the stroke of half-time when Fallou Ndiaye sent a free header narrowly wide from a corner, but East Bengal took a 1-0 lead going into the break.

The game continued in similar fashion after the break, with East Bengal unable to make their possession count, while the Blasters looked to hit on the break. Substitute Jai Quitongo almost had an instant impact after the hour mark, but his low cross into the box narrowly evaded Muhammad Ajsal. However, Ajsal was not to be denied as he scored the Blasters' equaliser in injury time. The striker was left all alone in the box from Ebindas Yesudasan's corner and all he had to do was guide a header down and into the net, thus earning the Blasters a precious draw.