Gavi set for Barcelona return vs. Sevilla after seven-month absence

Hansi Flick speaks about Gavi's return to Barcelona after almost seven months out with a knee problem. (0:27)

Flick 'really happy' to have Gavi return from injury for Barcelona (0:27)

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Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been cleared to return to action against Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday after almost seven months out with a knee problem.

Gavi, 21, has not featured since Barça's win over Levante on Aug. 23 due to requiring surgery to resolve a meniscus problem in his right knee.

"He's available again and I am really happy," Barça coach Hansi Flick confirmed in a news conference on Saturday.

"He's in a good way. He knows it's step by step. It's not easy for him and we know he has to play for many more years, so we have to think about that as well, but it will be special game for him.

"He's got the right attitude about that. We will see how he evolves from here. I love his desire to play for the club, the team. It's good news that he's back."

Gavi is back after a seven-month injury absence. Getty

This is the second long-term injury Gavi has had in his short career.

After racking up over 100 appearances for the club as a teenager, an ACL tear picked up while playing for Spain at the end of 2024 sidelined him for almost a year.

He returned last season, making 42 appearances, many as a substitute, before the meniscus issue halted his comeback at the start of the current campaign.

Gavi's availability comes at a crucial time in the season as Barça compete to win both LaLiga and the Champions League.

They host Sevilla in the league this weekend looking to maintain their four point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

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Newcastle United are then the visitors to Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. The two teams drew 1-1 in England last week.

Barça remain without the injured Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong for those two matches.

Flick says youngster Xavi Espart, therefore, is a "good option" to come in at right-back against Sevilla after impressing on his debut against Newcastle in midweek, while the German coach also suggested Lamine Yamal could be rested this weekend.