Michael Carrick: Man United 'embracing' Champions League push

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to 10-man Newcastle United in the Premier League. (1:12)

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Michael Carrick says Manchester United are embracing the pressures of pushing for a Champions League return as they look to get back to winning ways against top-four rivals Aston Villa.

The third-placed Red Devils enter the weekend level on points with Unai Emery's side but a place higher in the Premier League standings on goal difference after a superb two months.

Villa's surprise downturn has been capitalised on by United, who have rocketed up the table thanks to a run of six wins in eight matches since Carrick was named head coach for the remainder of the season in January.

The 44-year-old tasted defeat for the first time in charge at Newcastle last time out and is desperate to secure a key result in the race for Champions League qualification when Villa arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United are in the running to qualify for next season's Champions League. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"I think we're always in a test," Carrick said as United look to return to Europe after a rare season without continental football.

"It's always about what's next, what you're going to react [like], whether you've won, whether you haven't won.

"What's going to be the reaction? What's the emotions in the group? What's the motivation for the next game? And driving that forward.

"I understand with it being the first defeat it feels a little bit different, but it's going to come at some point.

"It's a tough league. Most teams, if not every team, has suffered that in recent times so it's putting things in perspective and putting it in a shape where we can improve.

"We've taken a lot of confidence from [games recently] as a group and what we show we can achieve and how we play.

"It's an important game, there's no getting away from it. It's a fantastic game.

"We've put ourselves in a position now where there's an awful lot to play for so really embracing the situation and looking forward to the next game."

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Mason Mount may return from a two-month lay-off but Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined.

The latter duo's absence in defence has been offset by the impressive return of Harry Maguire, who has started every game since Carrick took charge.

The 33-year-old defender's long-term future is unclear with his contract expiring this summer, but his fine form has put him back in the conversation for an England return ahead of the World Cup.

"Harry's been playing well," Carrick said. "I think it's pretty obvious to say that.

"Not too long ago he was out for a considerable period of time injured, and he came straight back in when we arrived.

"There's been a little bit of managing him through the weeks and the games and getting him right up to speed physically.

"I think he's just showed his experience in situations. The composure, understands what it takes and he's done ever so well.

"Whatever's going to happen with England is going to happen, but he's definitely put himself back in the frame, if he was ever out of it. Hopefully, from my point of view, he gets picked and he goes."