Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Max Dowman shines as hosts move closer to PL title - as it happened

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Arsenal moved closer to the Premier League title after they beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates -- with 16-year-old Max Dowman sealing the win to become the youngest ever top-flight goalscorer.

After a first hour which saw both sides have their chances but lack cutting edge, Arsenal's substitutions paid off -- as Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock after Dowman's delivery caused chaos in the box.

And with Jordan Pickford up for a last-gasp Everton corner, chasing an equaliser, Dowman himself took the ball to the other side of the pitch to score into an empty net to send the Emirates into a frenzy.

Here's how it happened.

It was by no means just a chance to stifle Arsenal's title charge -- as David Moyes' men headed into the fixture just one point behind Brentford, and five shy of Chelsea and Liverpool, with European football still in the realms of possibility.

But the hosts knew that with Manchester City playing on Saturday evening vs West Ham, they could send a message of being 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League by kickoff.

It was an evening at the Emirates that saw Mikel Arteta's men move one step close to league glory.