Fabio Borini bags match-winning assist for Salford: 'Way above League Two level'

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Fabio Borini, once a Premier League winner, is lighting up League Two. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Karl Robinson hailed Fabio Borini's match-winning assist as "way above League Two level" as Salford secured a 1-0 win at Harrogate.

The ex-Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan attacker sent fellow substitute Daniel Udoh clear on goal to settle matters in the 85th minute as Salford capitalised on the lunchtime kick-off to move within a point of the automatic promotion places following a third straight win.

Borini -- a member of Chelsea's 2009-10 double-winning squad and a once-capped Italy international -- has only started one league game for Salford since arriving as a free agent in October.

But as the season approaches its business end, he followed up his winning goal from the bench during a 1-0 midweek triumph over Walsall by teeing up top scorer Udoh, returning from five games out injured, for his eighth of the campaign and first since New Year's Day.

Delighted Salford boss Robinson declared: "That pass was way above League Two level and he's getting fitter and sharper by the week.

"He's now scored a goal and assisted one in the last two games and I'm really, really pleased with him.

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"It was an unbelievable performance out of possession from us but after 60 minutes, I felt we needed to do something and triple substitutions often have a big impact. They have for us on other occasions this season and when I saw Dan go through and the ball hit the back of the net, I was delighted.

"It was one of the best feelings of the season for me. We're now 11 points better off than we were at this stage last season and that's a great achievement with all the injuries we've had.

"It's about the proudest I've felt of a group of players because they have been impeccable, as have our supporters."

Home boss Simon Weaver insisted his bottom-of-the-table side must prove they are more than just a "nice football team" if they are to preserve their EFL status.