Liverpool trigger contract extension to keep Alisson until 2027 - sources

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Liverpool have triggered the 12-month option to extend goalkeeper Alisson Becker's contract, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Alisson's deal at the club was due to expire this summer, but he is now under contract through to the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Brazilian missed Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul due to a minor problem sustained in training but head coach Arne Slot is hopeful the 33-year-old will be fit enough to return for Sunday's visit of Tottenham.

He joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 under then-manager Jürgen Klopp and alongside centre-back stalwart Virgil van Dijk was one the key pillars of the side's Champions League and Premier League success under Klopp and then under Slot last season.

Liverpool will now be able to call on that experience in goal for another season.

Alisson will stay at Liverpool for at least another year. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ahead of welcoming Spurs on Sunday, Slot has urged his players to "get the maximum" out of the remainder of their season but admitted he does not know what that will be.

"What I want is that every single player gets the maximum out of every single training session and games we are playing from now until the end of the season," Slot said ahead of the visit of a hopelessly out of form Spurs.

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"That is the aim for me and that should be the aim for the players because that's the only way to get the maximum out of what is there, what is in it for us.

"What that's exactly going to be, that's not always so easy to say in advance because sometimes you need a little bit of luck."

Information from ESPN's Beth Lindop and PA contributed to this report.