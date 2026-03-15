Real Madrid hail Arda Güler's 'amazing' goal from his own half

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MADRID -- Álvaro Arbeloa called Arda Güler's long-distance wondergoal a work of art after the midfielder scored from inside his own half in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Elche on Saturday.

Güler stunned Elche keeper Matías Dituro with an ingenious lob in the 89th minute at the Bernabéu. Antonio Rüdiger, Federico Valverde and Dean Huijsen also scored to help Madrid move to within a point of leaders Barcelona ahead of their game Sunday.

Güler scored from 68.6 meters (75.02 yards), making it the longest goal in the past 15 LaLiga seasons.

"We should frame it and hang it on a wall," Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV when asked about Güler's strike. "It's amazing. Wonderful. I saw everyone throw their hands up in amazement, and I did too. It was worth having paid for a ticket, or two or three, to see what he did."

"[Güler] is a colossal player," Elche coach Eder Sarabia said. "We lost the ball unnecessarily, and then one of the best players in the world appears. We've been conceding a lot of great goals.

Real Madrid players celebrate with Arda Güler (15) after his memorable long-range goal against Elche. Diego Souto/Getty Images

"Those details that went our way in the first half of the season are now going against us. But alongside that anger and sadness, as a football fan, it's an incredible goal. You need the ability to see it, and then to execute it."

Madrid rested key players ahead of the club's Champions League last 16 second leg with Manchester City on Tuesday, bringing on five substitutes who are 21 or younger.

Arbeloa said he could "die happy after a night like this," having managed the team to a victory that featured so many homegrown talents whom he had coached when working at Madrid's academy.

"For someone who came up through the youth ranks myself and made it to the first team, this is a day of immense happiness and pride," Arbeloa said. "It reminded me of the Real Madrid of the [legendary '80s side] Quinta del Buitre era. I'm so happy to see them play and show the talent they possess. ... It's a day to remember for Madrid fans."

Arbeloa said star forward Kylian Mbappé, who is recovering from a knee sprain, will be assessed Sunday ahead of the City second leg.

"Tomorrow, we'll train at Valdebebas, we'll try Mbappé out, and we'll see how he feels," Arbeloa said. "I hope he'll be available. If he can be in Manchester, that will be great news."

ESPN Research contributed to this report.