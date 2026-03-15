Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid open to Camavinga exit, as Premier League clubs circle

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Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers from clubs looking to sign midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, while Arsenal have joined the race to sign highly rated RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could move on. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

- Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers from clubs looking to sign midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, Marca reports. Several Premier League clubs are reported to have expressed an interest in acquiring the France international's services, but his transfer will cost upwards of €50 million. Camavinga, 23, has struggled for regular game time this season in the Spanish capital, starting just 12 of Real Madrid's 21 LaLiga matches.

- Arsenal have joined the race to sign highly rated RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, according to L'Equipe. The 23-year-old looks set to leave Germany this summer for a fee in the region of €70 million, with a host of clubs from the Premier League and LaLiga tracking his development. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will follow up on their interest with a bid, although scouts have been to watch the young center back in recent weeks.

- Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs vying to land Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton this summer, as per Football Insider. Wharton, 22, is under contract at Palace until June 2029, meaning he won't be easy to prize away from Selhurst Park. But the England international is also wanted by Chelsea following an impressive few seasons in south London.

- Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is facing an uncertain future as he enters the final year of his contract this summer, says The Athletic. Jones, 25, has attracted the interest of Inter and Tottenham with his deal set to expire in June 2027 and, given his status as a homegrown player, Liverpool will be keen to raise a transfer fee from his exit rather than letting him go for nothing. Meanwhile, the Reds have triggered the 12-month option to extend goalkeeper Alisson Becker's contract, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Alisson's deal at the club was due to expire this summer, but he is now under contract through to the end of the 2026-27 season.

- Arsenal are tracking Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi, claims Bild. Tresoldi, 21, has 15 goals and five assists in all competitions this season and has caught the eye of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Gunners. The Germany U21 was born in Italy and came through the ranks of Hannover 96 before moving to Belgium in 2025. Because of his family, he can still choose to play for Italy, Argentina or Germany at senior level.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea and Manchester United are in a battle to land Cologne forward Said El Mala. (Caught Offside)

- Newcastle United are plotting a move to re-sign for their former academy graduate Elliot Anderson this summer. The Nottingham Forest midfielder is also wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City are in advanced talks with Phil Foden over a new contract. The England international forward wants to stay at City beyond 2027. (Football Insider)

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- Liverpool are set to sign Celtic wonderkid Dara Jikiemi after he rejected a long-term contract offer from the Scottish club. (TEAMtalk)

- Nice winger Jérémie Boga has already agreed personal terms with Juventus over a summer move. (Nicolo Schira)

- A Newcastle United scout was present at Internazionale's recent game against Atalanta to watch Inter striker Pio Esposito and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona are monitoring the development of Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chelsea are set to rival Arsenal for Brentford full back Michael Kayode's signature. (Ekrem Konur)

- River Plate have made Torino forward Giovanni Simeone a top transfer priority. (Fabrizio Romano)