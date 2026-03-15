Police to investigate after Thierno Barry says his friends were 'attacked' at Emirates

Merseyside and Metropolitan Police are investigating claims by Everton striker Thierno Barry that some of friends were "attacked" during Arsenal's' 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Barry, who came on as a 69th-minute substitute, posted a video on Instagram of a scuffle in the stands.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable in a stadium. I bring my friends to enjoy a game, and it gets ruined by a few silly people," he wrote on his Instagram Stories accompanying the clip.

"Football should be a place where everyone feels safe and respected. This type of attitude has no place in the game and is simply not tolerated in football.

"My friends and the people who were attacked had to be escorted by the Arsenal club's security staff as well as the police because of fears of retaliation from our supporters."

A post on Merseyside Police's dedicated X account for Everton-related matters read: "Aware of videos circulating online of an altercation in the away section towards the end of the #ARSEVE match. We're working with the Met Police to investigate."

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Everton said it would review the circumstances of the incident and work with the authorities.

"Violent or disorderly behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football. It does not reflect the passionate and loyal support Everton receives both home and away," a club statement said.

"The club will work with the relevant authorities to establish the facts and take any appropriate action.

"Anyone who witnessed or was involved in the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police via X @MerPolCC quoting reference 26000206746."