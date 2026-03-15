Spain vs. Argentina Finalissima cancelled due to Middle East conflict

The 2026 edition of the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, scheduled to be played in Qatar, was cancelled due to the current political situation in the region, UEFA confirmed on Sunday.

UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina were set to face off for the trophy in Doha on March 27 in a match that would have pitted Lamine Yamal against Lionel Messi for the first time.

However, following the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, and the subsequent fallout across the region, Qatar has been deemed unsuitable to host the game.

UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organizing committee have explored alternative dates and venues -- with both Madrid and Buenos Aires discussed -- but no consensus could be reached.

"After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar," UEFA announced. "UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.

A first meeting between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will have to wait. Getty

"The first option was to stage the match at the Bernabeu in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

"The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs -- one at the Bernabeu on March 27 and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

"Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on March 27, as planned, or on the alternative date of March 30. This proposal was also rejected.

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"Argentina made a counter suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain has no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, and contrary to the original agreed plan that the match would take place on 27 March, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on March 31, a date which proved to be unworkable."

The game was set to be the fourth edition of the Finalissima -- which sees the European champions take on the South American champions -- but just the second time the trophy has been competed for this century.

World champions Argentina are the current holders after beating Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022.

France won the inaugural edition of the competition, when it was known as the Artemio Franchi Cup, against Uruguay in 1985, while Argentina lifted the trophy with a penalty shootout victory over Denmark in 1993.

The game, significantly, was also set to see Barcelona star Yamal come up against Inter Miami CF's Messi for the first time in his young career.

Yamal, 18, has regularly been compared to the 38-year-old given their similar trajectories at Barça, coupled with the fact that they both play from the right wing, are left footed and wear the No. 10 shirt.