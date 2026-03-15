Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen denied election vote after admin error - source

Hansi Flick speaks about Gavi's return to Barcelona after almost seven months out with a knee problem. (0:27)

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Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was denied a vote in Sunday's presidential election after failing to update his club membership, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ter Stegen, 33, was among the thousands who turned up at Spotify Camp Nou to vote for either Joan Laporta or Victor Font to become the Catalan club's next president.

However, he suffered a moment of embarrassment when, after waiting for five minutes, it turned out that his name was not on the electoral register, meaning he was unable to cast his vote.

All players are made members -- known as socios -- when they join Barça, but it is up to them to ensure their membership remains active.

Marc-André ter Stegen joined Girona on loan in January. Photo by Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ter Stegen's membership, a source confirmed, has not been updated, so his name was not included on the register.

The German goalkeeper is currently on loan at Girona, although he is sidelined with an injury at the moment.

Barça members are voting between current president Laporta and rival candidate Font, who finished second to Laporta five years ago, with voting closing at 9pm local time on Sunday and the winner announced shortly after.

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In addition to Spotify Camp Nou, members can also vote at polling stations in Tarragona, Girona, Lledia and Andorra.

114,504 members are on the electoral register, with many current and former players exercising their right to vote on Sunday.

Barça Femení players Aitana Bonmatí and Laia Aleixandri both voted, as did defender Héctor Fort, currently on loan at Elche, and former players Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernández, Guillermo Amor and Carles Rexach.