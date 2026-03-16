WAC talking points: Torpey, Shao the surprise standouts

ESPN's The Far Post discuss the Matildas' 2-1 win and how the win wasn't pretty but sometimes that's how you have to get results in tournament football. (1:15)

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And then there were four. The Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals have been played and our semifinalists are locked in. So too are the play-in matches to wrap up automatic qualifying for Asia for the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Australia took their limited opportunities to defeat North Korea and book their spot in the semifinals. Goals to Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr did the job for the host nation in a 2-1 win.

China and Chinese Taipei needed extra time to be separated but it was the Steel Roses who were victorious; their 2-0 win came via a Shao Ziqin goal and a Chen Ying-hui own goal.

It was six goals, six different goal scorers for South Korea who eased past Uzbekistan in their quarterfinal, while a Toko Koga brace accounted for two of Japan's seven goals in their massive win over the Philippines. In that match, Riko Ueki also scored in the 90th minute to tie Kennedy in the Women's Asian Cup Golden Boot race.

ESPN writers Joey Lynch and Marissa Lordanic break down all the talking points from the four quarterfinal matches.

Q1. We're into the knockout rounds of the tournament! Who was the standout player in your opinion from the four quarterfinal clashes?

Lynch: The Matildas were forced onto their heels, and then kept there, by a dominant North Korea for pretty much all of their quarterfinal in Perth, making the back four and record-setting keeper Mackenzie Arnold to do a hell of a lot of work in what became a smash-and-grab 2-1 win. Inserted into the starting line-up in place of the concussed Steph Catley, there was thus significant pressure on Kaitlyn Torpey to perform but in the moments that mattered she, like her defensive teammates, stood up to be counted.

Australia's Kaitlyn Torpey and China's Shao Ziqin starred in the quarterfinals -- now they'll face each other on Tuesday. ESPN

Lordanic: I'm going to cheat and pick two because their combination stood out to me. China's Wang Shuang and Shao Ziqin looked the most likely to make something happen for the Steel Roses and they combined for the opening goal in extra time on Saturday. Wang is all about creating, running at defenders, putting in the cross, playing the right pass. Shao is taller than most of her opponents and knows how to use that height, can hold up the ball, and is threat with her feet and her head. While Wang won't be participating in the semifinal due to yellow card accumulation, Shao is absolutely one to watch when reigning champions China take on the Matildas in Tuesday's semifinal.

Q2. As we know, knockout football can throw up some surprises. Was there anything across these quarterfinals that surprised you? Whether that be a result, a performance, a stat, or something else entirely?

Lynch: Japan sending in 50 shots to nil in their win over the Philippines, according to the AFC's official stats, is a big one. Performance-wise, though, it would have to be the sheer control of the game that the North Koreans took against the Matildas. Sure, we knew that the team from north of the 38th parallel were going to be good -- one only needs look at their underage World Cup wins in recent years to see that the production line is still going strong -- but to come out against a Matildas XI filled with some of football's biggest names, possessing an average age nearly six years their senior and hundreds of international caps worth of experience, and playing with a home-nation advantage, and then dictate terms was remarkable. In the end, their lack of a clinical edge let them down in the final third but it wasn't for lack of trying.

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Lordanic: Sitting in the stands at Perth Rectangular Stadium, it was a genuine shock when the whistle blew at the end of the 90 minutes between China and Chinese Taipei. China had created so many chances. They thought they had scored in the first half but the goal was chalked off via VAR. They hit the crossbar in second-half injury time. But the score was 0-0. It was barely believable. Unfortunately for Chinese Taipei, they couldn't keep China at bay during the extra 30 minutes or cause the upset. But for 90 minutes, Chinese Taipei stood up defensively -- Cheng Ssu-yu made seven saves for the game -- rode their luck, and gave everyone in the stands and at home a little taste of bonus football.

Q3. We've had to farewell North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines from the Asian Cup. But the quartet will be facing off on the Gold Coast in the coming days for another chance at automatic World Cup qualification. Which two teams are booking their tickets to Brazil and why?

Lynch: As resolute as Chinese Taipei was in taking China to extra time, it's difficult to envision them being able to back that up and surprise the North Koreans if Ri Song-ho's side can bring the same kind of intensity and midfield control that they did against Australia -- I'm not sure any of the Chinese Taipei's attackers have the same kind of rocket launchers that Kennedy and Kerr smuggled into their boots that night.

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Both the Uzbeks and the Philippines, meanwhile, clearly had one eye on this World Cup playoff when they played their quarterfinal, meaning they should be able to go proper at it straight from the off. The latter, given their recent rise, should probably get the job done and head to a second-straight World Cup. But the Uzbeks have shown that they can deploy a block low enough to be subterranean at times this tournament, and if the Philippines, whose only goals this tournament were two against Iran, can break through will be intriguing.

Lordanic: Uzbekistan and the Philippines facing off is going to be such an intriguing battle, considering the similarities between their tournaments. My tip is the Philippines but I'm so curious to see if Uzbekistan's strategy of resting players in the quarterfinal in preparation for the play-in game pays off. In the other match, North Korea will want to shake off the disappointment of their game against Australia by finding the back of the net early against Chinese Taipei. The chances of them having as many looks as they did in the quarterfinal without the reward on the scoreboard in this play-in game feels low. But Chinese Taipei know how to defend. My tip is North Korea.