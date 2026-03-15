John Terry: Only Lionel Messi can glide past players like Arsenal's Max Dowman

Mikel Arteta speaks about Max Downman after his performance for Arsenal against Everton in the Premier League. (0:53)

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John Terry compared Arsenal's Max Dowman to Lionel Messi after the 16-year-old became the Premier League's youngest ever goalscorer on Saturday.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the former Chelsea captain said he had been impressed by Dowman's ability to beat defenders with ease and composure despite his age.

"Max Dowman. What a player, by the way," Terry said. "16 years of age, almost 17, absolutely incredible."

"I watched him play against Chelsea about a year ago -- and I've not seen anyone glide past people like this man does, other than Messi.

John Terry compared Max Dowman's ability to dribble past players with Lionel Messi. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"That's a big, big comparison, but this man is a proper talent and will play a big part in Arsenal's future, and also England's as well," Terry said.

The 45-year-old added that Dowman was a "super, super talent."

Dowman came off the bench for the league leaders in a 2-0 win over Everton with 15 minutes to play. The teenager provided the cross which led to Viktor Gyökeres' opener, and scored the second himself.

With Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford up for a last-minute corner, Dowman headed the ball past one defender and dribbled past another, running almost the length of the pitch to score into the empty net.

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