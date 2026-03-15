Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison snatches late draw as Igor Tudor picks up first point - as it happened

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Richarlison fired in a 90th-minute equaliser to salvage relegation-threatened Tottenham a valuable point at Liverpool and deny them a chance to move into top four.

Liverpool looked on course to inflict Spurs' seventh-consecutive defeat as Dominic Szoboszlai scored an exceptional free-kick to put them ahead in the 18th minute.

But Randal Kolo Muani -- one of only seven substitutes on the bench for Spurs -- joined the action to set up Richarlison at the end of regular time to silence Anfield.

Igor Tudor earned his first point since taking charge after losing all four of his opening games.

As for Liverpool, a late blow means they failed to move into fourth spot in a competitive race for Champions League football, as inconsistent performances continue.

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