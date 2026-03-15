Chelsea did what Chelsea do to beat Man United to League Cup trophy

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BRISTOL, England -- Chelsea just love winning trophies. The holders of the League Cup retained their title with a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, showing that, despite embarking upon an unknown era, they are still a dominant force in the women's game.

In their first League Cup final, United were no match for the three-time winners and reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions. Though they are narrowing the gap between the two, United are still far from pushing Chelsea to their limit and the two mistakes that handed Sonia Bompastor's side the goals that won the trophy proved that.

In truth, United might never have a better chance to beat the Blues, because it has been a turbulent start to 2026 for Chelsea. They faced their first back-to-back losses since 2018 -- losing 2-0 to Arsenal, before a 5-1 drubbing by Manchester City -- and those results sparked a change behind the scenes, with general manager Paul Green departing the club.

Then, despite suggestions that she might leave given the downturn from her unbeaten season last year, Bompastor was awarded a new contract running until 2030, while the club appointed Phil Radley as their new sporting director -- though he has no known experience in the women's game.

Meanwhile, amid the turbulence off the pitch, USWNT defender Naomi Girma trained on Saturday but suffered a knock and the team didn't want to risk further injury with vital games in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals coming up against Arsenal, while Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr were absent due to their participation for Australia in the Asian Cup, and Millie Bright, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramírez were also all absent through injury.

But, regardless of who is playing, Chelsea know how to get ahead, play their game, remain dominant in attack, keep control in the midfield and composed in defense to ensure their opponent are given few opportunities to get back into it. Capitalizing on defensive frailties is what they do best, and James made light work of a poor passback attempt by Dominique Janssen to net the opening goal with a cool no-look finish inside 20 minutes.

United had chances to get back into it, as Elisabeth Terland went close twice and hit the bar with a fine shot, while Jess Park missed a good opportunity, yet just before halftime Chelsea almost went into the break 2-0 up but for a fabulous goal-saving tackle by Maya Le Tissier on Alyssa Thompson as she broke clean through.

Bompastor looked to Nathalie Björn -- in her return from injury -- off the bench in the 62nd minute to bolster her defense and tighten the stranglehold, but the Sweden international was forced off in tears five minutes later, as she re-injured her calf.

Yet, despite having the wind sucked out of them following that disruption to the back line, after reshuffling their formation and players to accommodate, it was Chelsea who got the key second goal as substitute Aggie Beever-Jones overpowered Hanna Lundkvist under a looping cross to prod past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

It is perhaps the best indication of why Chelsea are serial winners; they are a team who have learned to weather the storms and work with obstacles that stand in their way.

Lauren James celebrates as Chelsea beat Man United again to seal the first trophy of the season. Morgan Harlow - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

For United, the result was further proof that they still have a way to go. They struggled to take their chances all game, and two of their January signings, Ellen Wangerheim and Lea Schüller, could not make an impact.

United's inability to defeat their long-term nemesis in cup competitions reflects a mental hurdle; they still lack the edge, grit and determination that it takes to win these battles. It will come with time and their experience in Europe could help them to discover that ruthless mentality, but they are unlikely to win a trophy this season now.

The nine-point gap to WSL leaders Manchester City will take a small miracle to overcome -- though the two meet on March 28 -- and their fantastic Champions League debut run will surely end in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich (and if not then, against likely opponents Barcelona in the semis). While Chelsea already ended their hopes of winning another FA Cup trophy last month.

But perhaps the defeat will serve as a reminder of how far United still need to go to become a real force.

They need look no further than the other end of the pitch for an example. For all the issues that Chelsea have had to overcome, they have the first trophy of the season tucked away and this victory could spark life into the side to finish the season the best way possible, with three other trophies on the line.

Winning begets winning. Overcoming adversity to claim a victory while not at your best is the mark of champions, and United have just been handed another lesson in what that means.