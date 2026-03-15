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          Bruno Fernandes breaks David Beckham's 26-year Man United record in Aston Villa win

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          Michallik: Bruno Fernandes is the best player in the Premier League (1:37)

          Janusz Michallik reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. (1:37)

          • Shivam Pathak
          Mar 15, 2026, 04:42 PM

          Bruno Fernandes broke a 26-year Manchester United record held by David Beckham with his two assists in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

          His second, which was finished by Matheus Cunha, took him to 16 for the campaign -- the most for United in a single Premier League season.

          It moved him past Beckham's previous club record of 15, which he set in 1999-00.

          The Portugal midfielder also brought up 100 assists for United in all competitions, a fruitful return since moving to Old Trafford in 2020.

          ""I'm more proud and pleased because I did it serving my teammates. Giving joy to the others is also very good," Fernandes said to Sky Sports.

          "When you play in the position I play, I'm very happy I can help them to score and be happy in that moment.

          "It's a huge achievement for me, but the main achievement would be in the top spot at the end of the season," the 31-year-old concluded.

          Fernandes has eight top-flight games remaining this term to catch the league record of 20 assists in a season, held jointly by Thierry Henry in 2002-03 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20.

          Information from ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.