Man United must keep Bruno Fernandes as he puts on another masterclass

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MANCHESTER, England -- Seconds after scoring to put Manchester United ahead against Aston Villa on Sunday, Matheus Cunha turned and pointed at Bruno Fernandes.

It was Fernandes' pass that sliced open the Villa defense and provided Cunha with a relatively simple opportunity. Cunha's gesture marked a touch of calm quality from Fernandes during a match that, more often than not, felt frantic and rushed.

But more importantly, it was the acknowledgement that Fernandes -- at 31 years old -- remains United's main man.

After all, it was Fernandes' corner kick from which Casemiro headed in the opening goal as United won 3-1 at Old Trafford to further cement their place in the top four and stay on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Fernandes' two assists moved the Portuguese midfielder onto 16 in the Premier league this season and past David Beckham's United record of 15 set 26 years ago. Fernandes now needs four to match the 20 achieved by Thierry Henry in 2002-03 and Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20 and equal the Premier League benchmark.

With eight games to go, such a record is not out of the question.

"He's done it for a long period of time now," interim coach Michael Carrick said of Fernandes' service. "In the big moments and making the difference and whether he's scoring or creating he's normally around it. There's not a lot else to say that I've not sat here and said before about Bruno, but I thought he was really good."

Fernandes could have left for Al-Hilal last summer but decided to turn down a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia and stay in Manchester.

By his own admission in an interview with Portuguese media in December, his future still remains up in the air. And you imagine that of all the things Manchester United need to sort out this summer, keeping Fernandes is a priority.

With a £57 million release clause in his contract, at least part of that decision lies with Fernandes. He will be more tempted to stay if there's Champions League football on offer and he's certainly having a big say in that.

His goals and assists this season have earned United 25 points. Only Robin van Persie (38 points in 2012-13) and Eric Cantona (26 points in 1993-94) can better that tally. Whether it's Beckham, van Persie or Cantona, Fernandes has reached a similar echelon when it comes to United greats.

play 1:37 Michallik: Bruno Fernandes is the best player in the Premier League Janusz Michallik reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

"In terms of the club and moving forward, it's difficult for me to get involved," Carrick said when asked about Fernandes' future. "Bruno isn't someone we want to lose. Beyond that it's difficult for me to go too far with that. He's important for us and not someone we want to lose.

"He's important for us. He's playing in positions where we need to find him and supply him as much as we can. He's had some really important moments recently."

Whether Fernandes stays or goes, United are facing a midfield rebuild this summer.

Casemiro has already announced his intention to leave, although after his goal the home fans in the Stretford End began to sing "one more year, one more Casemiro" as he pointed to his head and the badge on his shirt.

Carrick isn't expecting the Brazilian to make a U-turn, and so the onus is on the recruitment team to bring in a player -- or possibly two -- who can fill his boots. Casemiro's goal was his seventh of the season -- his best single-season figure since getting six for Real Madrid in 2020-21 -- and his sixth from set pieces, two more than any other player in the league.

Whoever comes in faces a daunting prospect.

"When something is decided it makes it a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation," Carrick said. "The impact he's had has been terrific, his influence within the team, big moments and goals.

"He's a big player for us and a big player in the dressing room. It's never about replacing them like for like. You can go in different directions, see what balance the squad needs. Case has done some really, really good things since I've been here and an absolute pleasure to work with."

The decision about whether to appoint Carrick permanently, plus the need for a Casemiro replacement mean United are facing a pivotal summer for more than one reason.

And with so much to get right, club bosses including CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox could do without the headache of finding someone to replicate Fernandes' output.

It was another game in which he showed just how important he is, coming up with another two assists to bend a game to his will.

Bruno Fernandes is still Manchester United's main man, and he's leading the charge toward the Champions League.