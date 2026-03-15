Marc Guéhi: Man City must 'free minds' for Real Madrid, Arsenal ties

Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Don Hutchison discuss Pep Guardiola's tactical changes in their 1-1 draw with West Ham. (1:53)

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Marc Guéhi has urged Manchester City players to "free" their "minds" as they head into a pivotal week in their season.

City's hopes of a quadruple have been severely dented by the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League and the 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

Guardiola's team face Real Madrid again on Tuesday before the Carabao Cup final against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

And after a difficult run, Guéhi says the squad need to reset their mentality as they prepare for a crucial week.

"It's important we free our minds," Guéhi said. "They're two important games and big games.

"They're two games that we go into and believe we can get the win in both. Free our minds and just go for it.

Marc Guéhi (right) is looking ahead to a big week for Manchester City. Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

"The most important thing is the next action and staying in the present, not thinking too far ahead.

"The present is the next game and it's about making sure we're ready for that.

"It's a big week ahead for us. We live each day in the present and take each game and each step at a time."

Before heading to Wembley to face Arsenal, City have a mountain to climb against Real Madrid after conceding three goals in the first leg.

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Guardiola said in the immediate aftermath of the result at Santiago Bernabéu that there was "not much" chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

Guéhi, however, insists the players believe they can pull off a memorable comeback.

"If you go into these games and don't believe, there's no point in turning up to play," he said. "It's important we rally everyone and we're ready to go again.

"We pick ourselves up -- it's the next game and the most important thing. We'll make sure we go for that game and believe that we can turn it around."