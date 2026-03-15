Source: Lionel Messi not involved in Finalissima cancellation, wanted pre-World Cup final

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano discusses Messi's impact on the MLS after bringing in a record breaking crowd to their game at DC United. (0:54)

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi was left disappointed after the cancellation of the Finalissima, regarding the match as a vital competitive opportunity, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Inter Miami captain looked to approach the match in an ambitious manner as a serious final ahead of the World Cup and was not involved in the discussions that led to the cancellation, according to the source.

The match between Argentina, the winners of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, and Spain, the champions of the UEFA EURO 2024, was originally scheduled to be played in Qatar on March 27 before being canceled because of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar," UEFA announced on Sunday. "UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association."

CONMEBOL released a statement that said other venues and dates were considered, but UEFA rejected those options. The release said that the Argentine Football Association on Saturday "accepted the idea without objection, except for the date, suggesting March 31. Unfortunately, UEFA announced that holding the match on the 31st -- just four days later than the original proposal -- was not possible, and the Finalissima was cancelled."

Lionel Messi wanted to win the 49th team title of his career. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Contrary to other reports, however, Messi played no role in the extensive negotiation process that involved UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organizing committees, a source confirmed to ESPN.

- Spain vs. Argentina Finalissima cancelled due to Middle East conflict

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A source said the Argentina captain regarded the game as an opportunity to clinch the 49th team title of his career.

Messi is the most decorated player in football's history, clinching his latest trophy with Inter Miami in the MLS Cup in December.