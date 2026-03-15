Raheem Sterling gets first Feyenoord assist in win, eases Robin van Persie pressure

Raheem Sterling reflects on his first start for Feyenoord following their 3-3 draw vs. NAC Breda. (2:01)

Sterling hopeful of reaching 'his level' after first Feyenoord start (2:01)

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Raheem Sterling got his first assist for new club Feyenoord as they came from behind to beat Excelsior in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord, who are second in the Dutch top flight, found themselves in early trouble at home ground De Kuip when 15th-placed Excelsior took the lead in the first half through Arthur Zagre.

But two goals in as many minutes from Ayase Ueda turned things around for the hosts, with the second being set up by Sterling.

Recieving the ball on the turn in his own half, Sterling placed a perfect through ball into Ueda, who made no mistake one-on-one to complete the turnaround.

Ayase Ueda draait wedstrijd helemaal, eerste assist Raheem Sterling 🇯🇵🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



58' 1️⃣ - 1️⃣

59' 2️⃣ - 1️⃣#feyexc pic.twitter.com/23lORlotm8 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) March 15, 2026

Sterling made the move to Rotterdam last month, making his first appearance on Feb. 22 -- his first competitive match since May 2025.

His first assist came during his fourth outing in Feyenoord colours, and provided an important win for boss Robin van Persie.

The Dutchman has been under pressure in recent weeks -- with Feyenoord at risk of losing automatic Champions League qualification should they drop from second place.

Feyenoord's 2-1 win also meant that runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven may have to wait a week or two longer before their title celebrations can begin.

Raheem Sterling got his first assist for Feyenoord on Sunday. Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

PSV fell to a 3-2 loss at home to NEC Nijmegen on Saturday -- while Robin van Persie's side secured all three points.

A reversal of the two outcomes would have seen Eindhoven crowned champions on Sunday.

PSV, who are 16 clear of second on 68 points, are set to lift their third consecutive Eredivisie title. This can next be confirmed on March 22, if PSV beat Telstar and Feyenoord fall to Ajax.

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